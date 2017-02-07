top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/19/2017
Bay Area Day of Rememberance 2017
Date Sunday February 19
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
AMC Theatre 8
1881 Post Street
San Francisco CA 94115
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorNational Japanese American Historical Society
EmailInfo [at] njahs.org
Phone415-921-5007
FRAGILE FREEDOMS
75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Program: 2 -4PM
Followed by a Candlelighting procession to the JCCCNC

AMC Kabuki 8 Theatres
1881 Post Street
San Francisco, Japantown
On February 19, 1942, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, setting into motion the wartime mass incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans from the west coast. Two-thirds of them, American citizens by birth, and most of them long-term residents of the US. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor and under the guise of military necessity, these civilians were rounded up and forcibly removed from their homes without due process and incarcerated in concentration camps for the duration of the war. There were no cases of espionage or sabotage committed by Japanese Americans on the continental US. It was found that there was no military necessity for their treatment, instead, there was falsification of evidence, suppression of such evidence and fraud upon the Supreme Court. On the 75th Anniversary of the Order, the Bay Area Day of Remembrance Consortium commemorates the fragility of the Bill of Rights and the US Constitution and unites with our most marginalized communities in these current times.

Scheduled Keynote Speaker: Attorney General of California Xavier Becerra; Don Tamaki, coram nobis legal team, EO 9066 performance by Lenora Lee. Funded in part by a grant from the San Francisco Japantown Foundation, San Francisco Grants for the Arts.

Suggested Donation: $10.
For more event information:
http://www.njahs.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 11:08 AM
