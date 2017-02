https://www.facebook.com/events/1250275195061094/

Join us for another rally at Twitter. We will congratulate them for their stand against the Muslim ban while still holding them accountable for the hate @realDonaldTrump spreads against Muslims. Since he uses their service to spread lies, we’ll use a projector to shine truth on their building.



