Protest: Stop the Trump Program!
Date
Friday February 17
Time
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
Location Details
Gather Justin Herman Plaza (Chelsea Manning Plaza)
Event Type
Protest
|ANSWER Coalition
Join the ANSWER Coalition for a rally and march to build the movement to defeat the Trump program.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 9:12 AM
· #NoBanNoWall!
· Stand up against racism, sexism, and bigotry!
· Stop attacks on immigrants, Muslims, people of color, women, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor!
· No to U.S. war and intervention abroad!
· No to environmental destruction!
Volunteer! Help build the fightback movement!