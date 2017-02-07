top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 2/17/2017
Protest: Stop the Trump Program!
Date Friday February 17
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Gather Justin Herman Plaza (Chelsea Manning Plaza)
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Join the ANSWER Coalition for a rally and march to build the movement to defeat the Trump program.

· #NoBanNoWall!
· Stand up against racism, sexism, and bigotry!
· Stop attacks on immigrants, Muslims, people of color, women, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor!
· No to U.S. war and intervention abroad!
· No to environmental destruction!

Volunteer! Help build the fightback movement!

For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 9:12 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
