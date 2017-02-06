top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Government & Elections
Green Sunday: David Cobb, on the "State of the Green Party and State of the World"
Date Sunday February 12
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Library, 6501 Telegraph Ave. at 65th in North Oakland

DIRECTIONS: One block north of Alcatraz on the West side of Telegraph, wheelchair accessible. Buses pass by regularly. Ashby BART is approximately 7 blocks away.
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorGreen Party of Alameda County
David Cobb is a "people's lawyer" who has sued corporate polluters, lobbied elected officials, and been arrested for non-violent civil disobedience. He was the Green Party nominee for Attorney General of Texas in 2002 and the Green Party nominee for President of the United States in 2004, and managed the Stein/Baraka campaign in 2016.

David will make a short presentation on the activities of the national Green Party and various Green chapters around the country, and the growing "Democracy Movement" developing in the United States, and facilitate a collective discussion about how Greens can help nurture and grow that movement, as well as the Green Party. Here is a good link to get a sense of some of what he will talk about: http://www.jill2016.com/ voting_justice_americans_need_ real_democracy

Green Sundays are a series of free programs & discussions sponsored by the Green Party of Alameda County. They are usually held on the 2nd Sunday of each month. The monthly business meeting of the County Council of the Green Party of Alameda County follows at 7 pm; County Council meetings are open to anyone who is interested.


For more event information:
https://acgreens.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 6th, 2017 3:41 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
