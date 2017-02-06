Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff will present her book: "Other Avenues are Possible: Legacy of the People's Food System of the San Francisco Bay Area." Published by PM Press (www.pmpress.org). Shanta's book will be available for purchase. An audience Q&A will follow her talk.







