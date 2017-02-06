From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's Food System of the San Francisco Bay Area talk
Date
Thursday February 16
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St, Room 9, Sacramento.
Event Type
Speaker
|Ellen Schwartz
|info [at] marxistschool.org
|916-835-4330
Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff will present her book: "Other Avenues are Possible: Legacy of the People's Food System of the San Francisco Bay Area." Published by PM Press (www.pmpress.org). Shanta's book will be available for purchase. An audience Q&A will follow her talk.
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 6th, 2017 10:53 AM