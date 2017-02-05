From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Education & Student Activism For Immediate Release: Scholars' Response to Travel Ban by California Scholars For Academic Freedom

Sunday Feb 5th, 2017 6:36 PM

across the nation to express our outrage against the Executive Order signed by

Donald Trump establishing a 90-day suspension of visas and other immigration

benefits to nationals of seven countries with a majority Muslim population. These

countries are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/27/politics/donald-trump-refugees-executiveorder/index.html.



because of its unconstitutionality and the serious impact it has on our academic

institutions and communities. This Executive Order is discriminatory as it targets a

large group of immigrants on the basis of their country of origin and religious

affiliation. This results in implementing racial and religious profiling in utter

violation of the fundamental values and principles of the U.S. Constitution and of

the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.



As members of private and public universities in California, we recognize that the

implementation of this Executive Order is an attack on the academic freedom of

our students and faculty colleagues whose right to leave or enter the country to

pursue their studies and research will be curtailed. This measure not only violates

our academic commitment to diversity, it severely impacts our faculty’s ability to

do research, network, and attend conferences. It further forces our institutions to

discriminate against student and faculty applicants from these countries.



The implementation of this Executive Order has already created undue hardship,

disrupting the lives of many immigrants and their families in our communities. The

claim that this measure is intended to secure our borders from potential “terrorists”

is false and hypocritical. In addition, we need to point out that the executive order

is, in fact, not intended to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists,” as Donald Trump

claims, since the foreign-born individuals who have committed violent acts against

the US since September 11, 2001, have come from countries that are not on the list

of banned countries. Trump’s Executive Order is an ideological/ political/-

economic/discriminatory act that lacks the humanitarian spirit of our Constitution,

and will accomplish the opposite of protecting our country.



This Executive Order is a blow against ALL citizens’ rights to be protected from

the arbitrary and illegal actions of the State, because an attack against one is an

attack against all of us.



We join our academic colleagues across the U.S. (and the world) to demand that

this order be revoked immediately.



Contact Persons on Behalf of CS4AF:

Sondra Hale, Research Professor and Professor Emerita, University of California, Los Angeles.

Sonhale [at] ucla.edu

Ahlam Muhtaseb, Professor of Communication Studies, CSU San Bernardino.

amuhtase [at] csusb.edu

Lisa Rofel, Professor of Anthropology, University of California, Santa Cruz.

Vida Samiian, Professor of Linguistics, California State University Fresno.



**CALIFORNIA SCHOLARS FOR ACADEMIC FREEDOM (cs4af) is a

group of over 200 scholars who defend academic freedom, the right of shared

governance, and the First Amendment rights of faculty and students in the

academy and beyond. We recognize that violations of academic freedom anywhere

are threats to academic freedom everywhere. California Scholars for Academic

Freedom investigates legislative and administrative infringements on freedom of

speech and assembly, and it raises the consciousness of politicians, university

regents and administrators, faculty, students and the public at large through open

