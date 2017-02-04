|
The day Berkeley declared that hate speech is not free speech
The February 1st scheduled speaking event on campus with the fascist Milo Yiannopoulous of Breitbart was cancelled. The protesters then proclaimed it was a victory!
By Lynda Carson - February 4, 2017
Berkeley -- With an act of civil disobedience by many declaring ”Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech”, it was a message that reverberated around the world.
Wednesday February 1st, began just like any other normal warm winter day in beautiful downtown Berkeley, a.k.a. Berzerkeley. As usual, the students were trying to get smarter by the moment. The brutal cops were having fun harassing the homeless. And Food Not Bombs was busy feeding the hungry in Peoples Park. Meanwhile, university officials were scheming how to grab Peoples Park from the people, in the name of building student housing.
But trouble was brewing in town and the smell of resistance was in the air. Republicans have been trying to pick a fight with the liberals and lefties in Berkeley, and Suzanne Caro of Oakland is the chair of the Republican Party in Alameda County.
When Republican right-wing fascist pig white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulous of Breitbart came to Cal Berkeley on February 1st, as a speaker to pick a fight that day with the students, people of color, women, gays, and anti-fascists, everyone was ready for Milo. The people fought back, and they gave it their best to keep Milo Yiannopoulous from spreading more of his hate speech on campus.
Because the cops were there to protect the hate speech event that was scheduled to occur on the campus, some of the 1,500 demonstrators raised hell. And the demonstrators held their ground when the cops repeatedly told them it was an unlawful assembly, and told them to disperse.
As a result of the 1,500 demonstrators raising hell on campus, and the streets of Berkeley, the scheduled speaking event on campus with the fascist Milo Yiannopoulous was cancelled. The protesters then proclaimed it was a victory, and declared that Milo Yiannopoulous had failed in his attempt to spread hate speech in Berkeley.
In defense of Milo and the failed attempt to make a hate speech on campus, the twisted illegitimate President Donald J. Trump sent out a tweet threatening to cut off federal funds to Cal Berkeley.
The illegitimate President Donald J. Trump, has recently been denounced by several Nobel Peace Laureates for his “hate” speech, and attack on immigrants.
Additionally, the illegitimate President Donald J. Trump allegedly is a sexual predator, who was sued for discriminating against African-Americans at his apartment buildings, and was raised by his father who was allegedly arrested at a Ku Klux Klan brawl with the cops. Trump has picked alleged bigot and white supremacist Stephen Bannon, formerly of Breitbart, as his “chief strategist and senior counselor,” to help bring into reality the plans for his first 100 days in the White House. Known for being a racist, Trump has filed for bankruptcy on a number of occasions.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
