Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Ban the Ban: Welcome Immigrants and Refugees at San Jose Intl Airport
Date
Sunday February 05
Time
2:00 PM
6:00 PM
Location Details
International Arrivals Terminal (next to Terminal A)
Mineta San Jose International Airport
1701 Airport Blvd.
San José, CA 95110
Event Type
|
Critical Mass
|Rise Up for Justice
|riseup [at] forjustice.us
|408-297-2299
Come join us to welcome our arriving Muslim and Middle Eastern brothers and sisters to San Jose! Support the heroic act of Judge Robart in lifting the ban on immigrants and refugees from the countries affected by the Executive Order.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 4th, 2017 9:58 PM
Bring signs and your positive energy!
Please note this is a non-violent event.
Location:
Meet in front of the International Arrivals Building, just south of Terminal A at Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC).
If You're Taking Public Transit:
Take VTA Lightrail to Metro Airport Station, then take the FREE VTA #10 bus route to Terminal A. The International Arrivals Building is across the street from the bus stop.
If You're Driving:
Park free on Metro Drive at 1st Street, then take the FREE VTA #10 bus route to Terminal A. The International Arrivals Building is across the street from the bus stop.
This event is sponsored by Riseup for Justice