top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/ 5/2017
Ban the Ban: Welcome Immigrants and Refugees at San Jose Intl Airport
Date Sunday February 05
Time 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
International Arrivals Terminal (next to Terminal A)
Mineta San Jose International Airport
1701 Airport Blvd.
San José, CA 95110
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorRise Up for Justice
Emailriseup [at] forjustice.us
Phone408-297-2299
Come join us to welcome our arriving Muslim and Middle Eastern brothers and sisters to San Jose! Support the heroic act of Judge Robart in lifting the ban on immigrants and refugees from the countries affected by the Executive Order.

Bring signs and your positive energy!

Please note this is a non-violent event.

Location:
Meet in front of the International Arrivals Building, just south of Terminal A at Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC).

If You're Taking Public Transit:
Take VTA Lightrail to Metro Airport Station, then take the FREE VTA #10 bus route to Terminal A. The International Arrivals Building is across the street from the bus stop.

If You're Driving:
Park free on Metro Drive at 1st Street, then take the FREE VTA #10 bus route to Terminal A. The International Arrivals Building is across the street from the bus stop.

This event is sponsored by Riseup for Justice
graphic_-_ban_the_ban_at_sjc.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1399544236...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 4th, 2017 9:58 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code