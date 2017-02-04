Come join us to welcome our arriving Muslim and Middle Eastern brothers and sisters to San Jose! Support the heroic act of Judge Robart in lifting the ban on immigrants and refugees from the countries affected by the Executive Order.



Bring signs and your positive energy!



Please note this is a non-violent event.



Location:

Meet in front of the International Arrivals Building, just south of Terminal A at Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC).



If You're Taking Public Transit:

Take VTA Lightrail to Metro Airport Station, then take the FREE VTA #10 bus route to Terminal A. The International Arrivals Building is across the street from the bus stop.



If You're Driving:

Park free on Metro Drive at 1st Street, then take the FREE VTA #10 bus route to Terminal A. The International Arrivals Building is across the street from the bus stop.



This event is sponsored by Riseup for Justice



https://www.facebook.com/events/1399544236... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 4th, 2017 9:58 PM