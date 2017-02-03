top
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay View other events for the week of 2/23/2017
US Premiere, 'Jerusalem, We Are Here'
Date Thursday February 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley City College
2050 Center Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorMiddle East Children's Alliance
"If houses and streets, neighborhoods and cities could tell us their stories, what would these be?" This interactive documentary brings Palestinians back into the Jerusalem neighborhoods from which they were expelled in 1948. Focusing primarily on the Katamon neighborhood, Palestinian participants probed their families' past and engaged with the painful present.

Documentary director Dorit Naaman and two of the participants will be at the screening: "Together we produced short, poetic videos embedded into a virtual tour -- where the audience can 'walk' down the streets of contemporary Jerusalem. As the generation of Palestinians who survived the Nakba is aging, there is an urgent need to collect their stories, and remap the space that has been declared entirely Israeli."

Benefit for Middle East Children's Alliance, also presented by Joining Hands, wheelchair accessible. 10 minute walk from downtown Berkeley Bart.

$10 -$100 sliding scale.
For more event information:
http://www.mecaforpeace.org/events/berkele...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 9:50 PM
Add Your Comments
