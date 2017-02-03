From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mayday Resistance: Wilkerson’s Machine Gun Or Typewriter? + Flunk Trump!
|
Date
|
Saturday April 29
|
Time
|
8:30 PM
-
10:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
Artists' Television Access
992 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
|
Event Type
|
Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Other Cinema
|
Celebrating our MayDay legacy, here’s the NorCal premiere of this genre romp by the film firebrand renown for his righteous retrieval of political histories, especially Western. An inspired hybrid of landscape essay, private-dick thriller, and agit-prop, Travis’ 70-min. neo-noir parlays a map of LA detective sites into a mode of historiography, twisting real class struggles into a sam spade lost-lover case. Kicking off this evening of outrage and protest: After 99 days of this bad dream of a Insane Klown Presidency, a raucous screen-riot/roast of The Donald, climaxing in our gleeful smashing of his pea-brained pinata head in front of a 13-min. rave-up of Trump Fails. PLUS Georg Koszulinski’s Tribulation 2017, Andre Perkowski’s The President Effect, and a raft of artist-made smart-bombs (Colburn, Boyce, Nerburn, Sachs, Pussy Riot , et al).
