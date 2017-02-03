top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Native Nations: Inaate/Se—It Shines A Certain Way + Gomez-Pena +
Date Saturday April 22
Time 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Location Details
Artists' Television Access
992 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
In their break-out first feature, Ojibway filmmakers Adam (in person) and Zack Khalil fearlessly reclaim the Native narrative from the museums that would confine it to the past, instead weaving a formally and intellectually complex essay on contemporary Indian identity. The kaleidoscopic experience mixes doc, narrative, and experimental modes, transcending linear colonized history to explore how tribal prophecy resonates through the generations in their Great Lakes region. Using personal interviews, animated drawings, performance, and provocative inter-cutting, the Khalil brothers’ debut makes a bold case for indigenous people to be their own storytellers. Opening is a half-hour of Anti-Ethnographies, including righteous satires by Guillermo Gomez-Pena & Gustavo Vazquez; come early for Jota Leanos’ animated Frontera: Revolt on the Rio Grande!
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 5:02 PM
Add Your Comments
