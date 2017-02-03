top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 4/ 8/2017
Emma Goldman: Abigail Child’s Acts And Intermissions +
Date Saturday April 08
Time 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Location Details
Artists' Television Access
992 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
Comes now the West Coast premiere of Child’s marvelous re-mediation of the life and work of Emma Goldman, arguably the mother of American Anarchism. Abby is out here from NYC with her hour-long collage-essay, charging the discussion with her enlightened aesthetic of poetry, the archive, and experimental montage. As the Most Dangerous Woman Alive, Goldman’s life is seen as an ongoing negotiation of revolutionary purity and personal freedom, a complexity that Child mirrors in her own formal strategies. She layers multiple fragments of Emma’s liberatory legacy--from archive, from re-enactment, and from observational cinema--her speculative play with the revolutionary ideas extending to the present moment of feminist revolt! Opening: The Future Is Behind You (20 min.), a John Zorn-scored cine-poem which also celebrates Child’s insatiable visual curiosity in the endlessly generative integration of past and present 16mm sources.*$8
For more event information:
http://www.othercinema.com/calendar/index....
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 4:58 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code