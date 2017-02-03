Comes now the West Coast premiere of Child’s marvelous re-mediation of the life and work of Emma Goldman, arguably the mother of American Anarchism. Abby is out here from NYC with her hour-long collage-essay, charging the discussion with her enlightened aesthetic of poetry, the archive, and experimental montage. As the Most Dangerous Woman Alive, Goldman’s life is seen as an ongoing negotiation of revolutionary purity and personal freedom, a complexity that Child mirrors in her own formal strategies. She layers multiple fragments of Emma’s liberatory legacy--from archive, from re-enactment, and from observational cinema--her speculative play with the revolutionary ideas extending to the present moment of feminist revolt! Opening: The Future Is Behind You (20 min.), a John Zorn-scored cine-poem which also celebrates Child’s insatiable visual curiosity in the endlessly generative integration of past and present 16mm sources.*$8

http://www.othercinema.com/calendar/index.... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 4:58 PM