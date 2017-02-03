top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 4/2017
Sisters' Pictures: Steryl + Gallagher + Renwick + Pussy Riot +
Date Saturday March 04
Time 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Location Details
Artists' Television Access
992 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
Honoring Int’l Women’s Month, guest MC Molly Hankwitz introduces a feast of scrumptious—and nourishing!--pieces that give voice to the planet’s majority. Kelly Gallagher’s animations Do You Want to Go For A Drive? and More Dangerous Than a Thousand Rioters sparkle in a provocative mix with recent shorts by Soda_Jerk, Natalie Tsui, Deb Kelly, Sarah Brady, Sahar Al-Sawaf, and Pussy Riot’s Straight Outta Vagina. PLUS the local premieres of Vanessa Renwick’s Strabismus , Irene Lusztig’s Forty Years, and Emily Drummer’s Histories of Simulated Intimacy, a very rare clip of Ana Mendieta in Mexico, and Lynne Sachs’ street-wise views of the Women’s March on Washington. Consummating is Hito Steryl’s legendary lo-fi November, on her teen girl-friend turned Kurdish freedom martyr.*$8
For more event information:
http://www.othercinema.com/calendar/index....
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 4:55 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
