From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 4/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Sisters' Pictures: Steryl + Gallagher + Renwick + Pussy Riot +
|
Date
|
Saturday March 04
|
Time
|
8:30 PM
-
10:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
Artists' Television Access
992 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
|
Event Type
|
Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Other Cinema
|
Honoring Int’l Women’s Month, guest MC Molly Hankwitz introduces a feast of scrumptious—and nourishing!--pieces that give voice to the planet’s majority. Kelly Gallagher’s animations Do You Want to Go For A Drive? and More Dangerous Than a Thousand Rioters sparkle in a provocative mix with recent shorts by Soda_Jerk, Natalie Tsui, Deb Kelly, Sarah Brady, Sahar Al-Sawaf, and Pussy Riot’s Straight Outta Vagina. PLUS the local premieres of Vanessa Renwick’s Strabismus , Irene Lusztig’s Forty Years, and Emily Drummer’s Histories of Simulated Intimacy, a very rare clip of Ana Mendieta in Mexico, and Lynne Sachs’ street-wise views of the Women’s March on Washington. Consummating is Hito Steryl’s legendary lo-fi November, on her teen girl-friend turned Kurdish freedom martyr.*$8
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 4:55 PM