From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/25/2017
Black Lives Matter: Now! + Black San Francisco + Attica +
Date Saturday February 25
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Artists' Television Access
992 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
Co-curated with the radical film e-zine Now!, this program honors Black History Month with a selection of new cinema that steps up to the crisis of US racial justice. Launching another year for the journal, in person is its editor, Alex Johnston, with his The Evidence of the Evidence (on Attica). His archival epic is preceded by a brave and beautiful filmic conversation on the Afro-American past and present: Kelly Gallagher’s More Dangerous Than A Thousand Rioters (on Lucy Parsons), Dan Albright’s Baton Rouge/Jackson ’63, Jason Halprin’s July 8th, 2016, and Lauren Moyer’s The Forcing, among others. Carolyn Dijckmeester-Bis’ Black San Francisco spins off of James Baldwin’s Take This Hammer to follow up on 3 Hunter’s Point teens in that epochal ‘63 doc. ALSO contributions from Cauleen Smith, Ja’Tovia Gary, and Agnes Varda (Panther Newsreel)!
For more event information:
http://www.othercinema.com/calendar/index....
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 4:51 PM
Add Your Comments
