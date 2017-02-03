From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Other Cinema: Ivy Jeanne’s Standing Rock + Mark Street’s Oiltowns +
Saturday February 18
8:00 PM
10:00 PM
Artists' Television Access
992 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
Screening
|Other Cinema
OC opens with the first of our four SCRITTI POLITTI specials this Spring, a timely look at explosive issues around resource-extraction in the American Midwest. Ivy Jeanne McClelland and Pablo Calderaro return from the Standing Rock encampment with their 25-min. slide-show on the Sioux’ struggle to stop the Dakota pipeline from tainting their tribal water and ground*. Their inspiring account is supported by a handful of doc shorts, many by Native makers on the scene: Shiye Bidziil’s Black Snake, IEN’s We’re Still Here, Peter Mettler’s Petropolis, et al. In the show’s second half, Frisco ex-pat Mark Street flies back with a revelatory report on the new boom/bust displacement in North Dakota, a land and a people rolled over by the imperatives of Big Oil.
