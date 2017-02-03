From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 2/10/2017

Dispatches from the War Zone - Presentation in Merced Date Friday February 10 Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Location Details Merced First Assembly of God

1350 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA 95341 Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Mike Rhodes Email mikerhodes [at] comcast.net Phone 5599784502



***



About the author and book:



Mike Rhodes is the author of Dispatches from the War Zone, homelessness in Fresno from 2002 – 2015. His extensive coverage of this issue, as editor of the Community Alliance newspaper, defended homeless people’s human rights and led to significant changes in public policy.



Rhodes was a key organizer in a 2006 class action lawsuit by the homeless against the City of Fresno. The $2.3 million settlement forced the city to stop bulldozing homeless encampments and compensated the homeless for their losses.



The ongoing coverage has exposed public corruption, identified the homeless issue as a vital concern in the community and highlighted alternative projects that provide the homeless with the dignity and respect they deserve.



After leaving the Community Alliance newspaper, Rhodes wrote Dispatches from the War Zone. For more information, see There will be a book reading/presentation about Dispatches from the War Zone on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. This event will take at the Merced First Assembly of God, 1350 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA 95341***About the author and book:Mike Rhodes is the author of Dispatches from the War Zone, homelessness in Fresno from 2002 – 2015. His extensive coverage of this issue, as editor of the Community Alliance newspaper, defended homeless people’s human rights and led to significant changes in public policy.Rhodes was a key organizer in a 2006 class action lawsuit by the homeless against the City of Fresno. The $2.3 million settlement forced the city to stop bulldozing homeless encampments and compensated the homeless for their losses.The ongoing coverage has exposed public corruption, identified the homeless issue as a vital concern in the community and highlighted alternative projects that provide the homeless with the dignity and respect they deserve.After leaving the Community Alliance newspaper, Rhodes wrote Dispatches from the War Zone. For more information, see http://www.mikerhodes.us



Download PDF (72.5kb)

http://www.mikerhodes.us For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 4:26 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

