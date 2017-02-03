top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 2/10/2017
Dispatches from the War Zone - Presentation in Merced
Date Friday February 10
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Merced First Assembly of God
1350 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA 95341
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMike Rhodes
Emailmikerhodes [at] comcast.net
Phone5599784502
There will be a book reading/presentation about Dispatches from the War Zone on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. This event will take at the Merced First Assembly of God, 1350 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA 95341

***

About the author and book:

Mike Rhodes is the author of Dispatches from the War Zone, homelessness in Fresno from 2002 – 2015. His extensive coverage of this issue, as editor of the Community Alliance newspaper, defended homeless people’s human rights and led to significant changes in public policy.

Rhodes was a key organizer in a 2006 class action lawsuit by the homeless against the City of Fresno. The $2.3 million settlement forced the city to stop bulldozing homeless encampments and compensated the homeless for their losses.

The ongoing coverage has exposed public corruption, identified the homeless issue as a vital concern in the community and highlighted alternative projects that provide the homeless with the dignity and respect they deserve.

After leaving the Community Alliance newspaper, Rhodes wrote Dispatches from the War Zone. For more information, see http://www.mikerhodes.us
merced_1st_event_flier_on_2_10_2017.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (72.5kb)
For more event information:
http://www.mikerhodes.us
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 4:26 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code