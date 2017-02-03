top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Slingshot issue 123 seeking poster slogan / art
Date Friday February 03
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley -
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authorslingshot collective
Emailslingshot [at] tao.ca
Phone510 540 0751
Slingshot issue #123 is meeting tonight to pick articles and the colletive wants to publish a full-color poster centerfold.

If you have ideas for a slogan that addresses the present moment in a novel way please call or email between 8 and 10 pm or drop by.

Fewer words is best so the slogan can be read at a distance -- think of the best sign you've seen recently duplicated 22,000 times and mailed to all 50 states and 20 countries. . .
sm_poster121.jpg
original image (3450x2700)
For more event information:
http://slingshot.tao.ca
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 10:01 AM
