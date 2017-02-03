From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Slingshot issue 123 seeking poster slogan / art
Date
Friday February 03
Time
8:00 PM
10:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley -
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|slingshot collective
|slingshot [at] tao.ca
|510 540 0751
Slingshot issue #123 is meeting tonight to pick articles and the colletive wants to publish a full-color poster centerfold.
If you have ideas for a slogan that addresses the present moment in a novel way please call or email between 8 and 10 pm or drop by.
Fewer words is best so the slogan can be read at a distance -- think of the best sign you've seen recently duplicated 22,000 times and mailed to all 50 states and 20 countries. . .