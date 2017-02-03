From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Unequal Economies, Labor Migration, Militarization of Borders, and the New Protectionism
Sunday February 05
10:30 AM
12:30 PM
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Speaker
|Institute for the Critical Study of Society
With Donald Trump putting the final nails in the coffin of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, what will be the future of globalization? Free trade between unequal economies introduces structural distortions, resulting in mass social displacement, labor migration, and flight of productive and nonproductive capital. In response, progressive and reactionary movements have gained ground around the world. A case study of the U.S.-México border provides unique insights into the military-industrial-incarceration complex and economy at a structural interface. Discussion will also consider the potential impacts of the recent executive order banning entry of persons from 7 Muslim-majority countries, Trump's stated intention to build "the wall", and his "America first" policy.
Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, the Middle East and South Asia, and public health. He has been following developments at the U.S.-México border for a decade, and travels frequently to Asia and Europe.
Wheelchair accessible
Public transit: Ashby BART, AC 1, AC 18
