top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
UBER Stop Screwing The Drivers! Protest Trump & UBER CEO At SF UBER World HQ
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 11:17 PM
UBER, Lyft and taxi drivers protested in SF as part of a national action against UBER billionaire and CEO Travis Cordell Kalanick who helped screw striking NY taxi workers solidarity action against the attacks on immigrants by Trump. They also discussed what the conditions are for these drivers and how Travis Cordell Kalanick fights union and worker rights for the drivers.
sm_uber_protest.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
UBER Stop Screwing The Drivers! Protest Trump & UBER CEO At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU
As part of a national protest of UBER, Lyft and Trump, drivers and supporters of drivers rallied, protested and spoke out at UBER SF world headquarters in San Francisco on February 2, 2017.
They protested Trump's attack on immigrants who include many UBER drivers and also on workers who are being marginalized by the UBER/Lyft platforms.
Speakers also talked about how UBER and the billionaire CEO Travis Cordell Kalanick fights against unionization and worker rights so they can escalate their massive profits.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGnqVzaZxoE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEUvNarOXsY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU
§UBER CEO and Billionaire Travis Cordell Kalanick Jumped From Trump's Council
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 11:17 PM
uber_ceo_travis_cordell_kalanick.jpeg
UBER CEO and Billionaire Travis Cordell Kalanick has opposed workers forming independent unions and also has used his platform to increase exploitation.
https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU
§UBER Likes Trump's Deregulation of Economy But Wants To Exploit Immigrants
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 11:17 PM
sm_uber_profits_of_the_price_of_constitution.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
UBER wants complete deregulation and wants to exploit immigrant drivers for more profits.
https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code