From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers UBER Stop Screwing The Drivers! Protest Trump & UBER CEO At SF UBER World HQ by Labor Video Project

Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 11:17 PM UBER, Lyft and taxi drivers protested in SF as part of a national action against UBER billionaire and CEO Travis Cordell Kalanick who helped screw striking NY taxi workers solidarity action against the attacks on immigrants by Trump. They also discussed what the conditions are for these drivers and how Travis Cordell Kalanick fights union and worker rights for the drivers.

original image (3412x1920)

https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU

As part of a national protest of UBER, Lyft and Trump, drivers and supporters of drivers rallied, protested and spoke out at UBER SF world headquarters in San Francisco on February 2, 2017.

They protested Trump's attack on immigrants who include many UBER drivers and also on workers who are being marginalized by the UBER/Lyft platforms.

Speakers also talked about how UBER and the billionaire CEO Travis Cordell Kalanick fights against unionization and worker rights so they can escalate their massive profits.

Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGnqVzaZxoE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEUvNarOXsY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org UBER Stop Screwing The Drivers! Protest Trump & UBER CEO At SF UBER World HQAs part of a national protest of UBER, Lyft and Trump, drivers and supporters of drivers rallied, protested and spoke out at UBER SF world headquarters in San Francisco on February 2, 2017.They protested Trump's attack on immigrants who include many UBER drivers and also on workers who are being marginalized by the UBER/Lyft platforms.Speakers also talked about how UBER and the billionaire CEO Travis Cordell Kalanick fights against unionization and worker rights so they can escalate their massive profits.Additional media:Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU

UBER CEO and Billionaire Travis Cordell Kalanick has opposed workers forming independent unions and also has used his platform to increase exploitation. https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU

original image (3412x1920) UBER wants complete deregulation and wants to exploit immigrant drivers for more profits. https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU