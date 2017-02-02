|
UBER Stop Screwing The Drivers! Protest Trump & UBER CEO At SF UBER World HQ
UBER, Lyft and taxi drivers protested in SF as part of a national action against UBER billionaire and CEO Travis Cordell Kalanick who helped screw striking NY taxi workers solidarity action against the attacks on immigrants by Trump. They also discussed what the conditions are for these drivers and how Travis Cordell Kalanick fights union and worker rights for the drivers.
https://youtu.be/gPhA9DFYCYU
As part of a national protest of UBER, Lyft and Trump, drivers and supporters of drivers rallied, protested and spoke out at UBER SF world headquarters in San Francisco on February 2, 2017.
They protested Trump's attack on immigrants who include many UBER drivers and also on workers who are being marginalized by the UBER/Lyft platforms.
Speakers also talked about how UBER and the billionaire CEO Travis Cordell Kalanick fights against unionization and worker rights so they can escalate their massive profits.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§UBER CEO and Billionaire Travis Cordell Kalanick Jumped From Trump's Council
UBER CEO and Billionaire Travis Cordell Kalanick has opposed workers forming independent unions and also has used his platform to increase exploitation.
UBER wants complete deregulation and wants to exploit immigrant drivers for more profits.