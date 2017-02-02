top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/22/2017
The Hidden Powers of Shareholders to Hold Corporations Accountable
Date Wednesday February 22
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
If you own even one share of their stock, corporations have to listen to you. If you have a workplace 401(k), you can have an impact and make misbehaving corporations mend their ways. This new book tells the story of shareholder advocacy and shows you how to use your power to hold corporations accountable and to use shareholder power to make change.

Andrew Behar leads As You Sow, a nonprofit organization, based in Oakland, CA, dedicated to corporate accountability and increased environmental and social change through corporate engagement, shareholder advocacy, and innovative legal strategies. They are focused on climate change, sustainability, human rights, and environmental health. He is a board member of the US Social Investing Forum (US-SIF) and was named one of 30 “Eco Rock Stars and Environmental Mavericks” in Origin Magazine, August 2015

"A valuable call to action for small shareholders to change the way big corporations do business." -Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor
sm_shareholder_2.jpg
original image (1500x843)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 7:03 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
