If you own even one share of their stock, corporations have to listen to you. If you have a workplace 401(k), you can have an impact and make misbehaving corporations mend their ways. This new book tells the story of shareholder advocacy and shows you how to use your power to hold corporations accountable and to use shareholder power to make change.



Andrew Behar leads As You Sow, a nonprofit organization, based in Oakland, CA, dedicated to corporate accountability and increased environmental and social change through corporate engagement, shareholder advocacy, and innovative legal strategies. They are focused on climate change, sustainability, human rights, and environmental health. He is a board member of the US Social Investing Forum (US-SIF) and was named one of 30 “Eco Rock Stars and Environmental Mavericks” in Origin Magazine, August 2015



"A valuable call to action for small shareholders to change the way big corporations do business." -Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor

