Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Stand-Up Comedy With a Difference
Date Thursday February 09
Time 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
The Tokens return to The Green Arcade for an evening of comedy by folks you don't often see in the big venues and on TV. Let's be honest. Comedy shows featuring 10 straight white guys talking about straight white guy stuff can make comedy seem like only one thing. It sucks not to see yourself represented in movies, on tv, and on stages. TOKENS is about how comedy is for everyone, especially groups that have been marginalized in comedy, featuring only women, queer, and POC comedians from the Bay Area and beyond!

Karinda Dobbins is a favorite Bay Area badass. To date, she has appeared at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival; featured at Bay Area comedy clubs the Punch Line and Cobb’s; opened for Hari Kondabolu, Trevor Noah and toured with W. Kamau Bell. Karinda made her primetime national television debut on Coast-to-Coast Episode 1 on NickMom Night Out. (There was also that time she was on KALW.)

Kristee Ono has most recently performed at the San Francisco Comic Con and the Cinder Block Comedy Festival in Brooklyn. She performs regularly at the Punch Line and Cobb’s, throughout the Bay Area and beyond. (There was also that time she ate a hundred burritos for 100 days. It's a lot.)

Valerie Vernale is newer to the Bay's comedy scene, but not new to being hilarious.

Free admission.
sm_tokens_feb._2017.jpg
original image (800x800)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 6:59 PM
