Suzun Lucia Lamaina will present her new book and talk about the project Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating The Spirit of The Black Panthers in Portraits and Stories.



A social documentary photographic essay about former members of the Black Panther Party. Ms. Lamaina spent five years traveling throughout the United States photographing former Party members. The contemporary portraits and stories reflect their time in the Party and how their individual legacies have progressed.



Published in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party. These Panthers, who dedicated their lives to community service and were known as "Rank and File" members, are long overdue for recognition in serving the people--body and soul.



Free admission.

