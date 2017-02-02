top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/ 8/2017
Recognizing Contributions of Former Black Panthers - Book Reading
Date Wednesday February 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Suzun Lucia Lamaina will present her new book and talk about the project Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating The Spirit of The Black Panthers in Portraits and Stories.

A social documentary photographic essay about former members of the Black Panther Party. Ms. Lamaina spent five years traveling throughout the United States photographing former Party members. The contemporary portraits and stories reflect their time in the Party and how their individual legacies have progressed.

Published in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party. These Panthers, who dedicated their lives to community service and were known as "Rank and File" members, are long overdue for recognition in serving the people--body and soul.

Free admission.
sm_panthers_2.jpg
original image (1024x768)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 6:49 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code