Laura Atkins & Stan Yogi present their new book Fred Korematsu Speaks Up which chronicles the real life story of Fred Korematsu, whose family was forced into internment when the United States went to war with Japan in 1941 and required all people of Japanese ancestry to leave their homes and move to distant prison camps.



But Fred refused to go. He knew that what the government was doing was unfair. When he was put in jail for resisting, he knew he couldn't give up. Written for school-aged children, Fred Korematsu Speaks Up is the first in the new Fighting for Justice series from the publisher Heyday, the result of two years' work to create social justice-oriented, non-fiction, school-aged books about real life heroes and heroines of social progress.



Free admission.



