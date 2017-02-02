top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Mass Protest Stops Breitbart Milo Yiannopoulos From Speaking At UCB
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 2:57 PM
A mass protest and confrontation prevented Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at UBC on February 1, 2017
sm_uc_milos_police_with_guns.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
A mass protest and confrontations on February 1, 2017 led to the cancellation of racist right wing Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at the University of California in Berkeley. He was invited by the Republican Club on the start of Black history month and was planning to speak at the MLK student center.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/mGFmeXh89io
§Thousands Turned Out To Protest Milo Yiannopoulos
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 2:57 PM
sm_uc_milos_crowd.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of people turned out to protest the visit of Breitbart editor Milo Yannopoulos
https://youtu.be/mGFmeXh89io
§Mass Protest Prevented Entry
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 2:57 PM
sm_uc_milos_no_entry.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
The mass protest continued as confrontations broke out.
https://youtu.be/mGFmeXh89io
§Anger At UC
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 2:57 PM
sm_uc_milos_protestors.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of angry people participated in the protest including supporters of Black Rock.
https://youtu.be/mGFmeXh89io
