Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Mass Protest Stops Breitbart Milo Yiannopoulos From Speaking At UCB
A mass protest and confrontation prevented Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at UBC on February 1, 2017
A mass protest and confrontations on February 1, 2017 led to the cancellation of racist right wing Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at the University of California in Berkeley. He was invited by the Republican Club on the start of Black history month and was planning to speak at the MLK student center.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Thousands Turned Out To Protest Milo Yiannopoulos
Thousands of people turned out to protest the visit of Breitbart editor Milo Yannopoulos
The mass protest continued as confrontations broke out.
Thousands of angry people participated in the protest including supporters of Black Rock.