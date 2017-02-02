Amor Eterno Arte presents
Do You See Me Movement art and activism of Mujer Muralista
The Do You See Me Movement is a declaration of resilience for those who are often overlooked and invisible.We See You.
Armed with indigenous ancestral knowledge, art and activism, Oakland native artist, Mujer Muralista, sets to reclaim the narrative of the most disenfranchised demographic. In the political Mexican muralist tradition, her brightly colored, dreamlike murals and paintings fight to empower girls, women, women of color and LGBTQ communities. Mujer Muralista has asked hundreds of women and girls to hold signs that read “Do You See Me?” in their native language. These portraits and critical question reject patriarchal societal roles that have stifled women’s voices, forcing the viewer to aknowledge them front and center. So often others speak for women and women of color. These photos and murals are truthful representations controlled only by them.
The Do You See Me Movement uplifts, strengthens and celebrates women. The act of making art together unites the community through it’s struggle. Creating seeds of change locally and soon in Peru and Chile, the movement facilitates public art, murals, programs and workshops.
Please join us for opening reception Saturday February 18th 7-11pm.
We will celebrate with spoken word and home made empenadas.
Amor Eterno Arte is hella excited to celebrate International Women’s Day in March with Mujer Muralista. We will be hosting workshops and field trips with Oakland youth organizations.
For detailed information please contact gallery curator
Amy George Cortez
Amor Eterno Arte
1227 18th Ave
East Oakland Califas 94606 info [at] amoreternoarte.com http://www.amoreternoarte.com