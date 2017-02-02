From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Immigrant Rights leader Rev. Deborah Lee at UUSF Sunday Forum
Date
Sunday February 05
Time
9:30 AM
11:00 AM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Church of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin @ Geary, SF
Event Type
Speaker
|UUSF Human Rights Working Group
Rev. Deborah Lee of the Interfaith Coalition on Immigrant Rights will talk about her recent fact finding trip to Central America and defending and protecting immigrants here.
