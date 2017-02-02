top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 2/ 5/2017
Immigrant Rights leader Rev. Deborah Lee at UUSF Sunday Forum
Date Sunday February 05
Time 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Church of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin @ Geary, SF
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Human Rights Working Group
Rev. Deborah Lee of the Interfaith Coalition on Immigrant Rights will talk about her recent fact finding trip to Central America and defending and protecting immigrants here.
For more event information:
http://uusf.org/human_rights_working_group
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 11:11 AM
