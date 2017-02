Donald Trump won three crucial states in the Electoral College when he denounced outsourcing and trade deficits -- while Hillary Clinton defended globalization. The split opens a door for the socialist position against globalization. But what is that position? Charles Andrews, author of The Hollow Colossus and No Rich, No Poor, will discuss the political economy of globalization, how a socialist program speaks to it, and the massive, multiple currents of discontent with the Trump regime.

