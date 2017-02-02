From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Raw Footage from the Shut Down of Milo at UC Berkeley by Jah Punk

Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 12:36 AM

It's what happens when you book a white supremacist on the first day of black history month in a building named after MLK





Download Video (30.4mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/02/shut-down-milo-uc-berkeley.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/02/shut-down-milo-uc-berkeley.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/02/shut-down-milo-uc-berkeley.mp4" title="download video: shut-down-milo-uc-berkele..."><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/02/shut-down-milo-uc-berkeley.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (30.4mb)</video>

Berkeley Protest / Republican Bonfire



A large crowd came out to Berkeley, California on February 1, 2017 to contest the traveling shit show of Milo Yiannopoulos.