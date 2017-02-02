top
Raw Footage from the Shut Down of Milo at UC Berkeley
by Jah Punk
Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 12:36 AM
It's what happens when you book a white supremacist on the first day of black history month in a building named after MLK
Download Video (30.4mb)
Berkeley Protest / Republican Bonfire

A large crowd came out to Berkeley, California on February 1, 2017 to contest the traveling shit show of Milo Yiannopoulos.
§Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos Shutdown at UC Berkeley
by community Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 1:19 AM
U.C. Berkeley police announced cancellation of tonight’s planned speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos after a crowd of more than a thousand surrounded the building. Protesters threw rocks and lit fires; police deployed tear gas and rubber coated steel bullets.

