|
More
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Raw Footage from the Shut Down of Milo at UC Berkeley
It's what happens when you book a white supremacist on the first day of black history month in a building named after MLK
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (30.4mb)
Berkeley Protest / Republican Bonfire
A large crowd came out to Berkeley, California on February 1, 2017 to contest the traveling shit show of Milo Yiannopoulos.
U.C. Berkeley police announced cancellation of tonight’s planned speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos after a crowd of more than a thousand surrounded the building. Protesters threw rocks and lit fires; police deployed tear gas and rubber coated steel bullets.
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.