Emergency Defense of The Village aka The Promised Land Date Thursday February 02 Time 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Location Details MLK and 36th, Oakland Event Type Protest Organizer/Author The Village in Oakland #feedthepeople Despite The Village creating safe, sustainable solutions for unhoused residents and an outpouring of community support, DPW has told us that they will be arriving on Thursday to evacuate this land and force vulnerable people back into uncertain situations.



We need EVERYONE this Thursday bright and early head to The Village aka The Promised Land to defend the sanctuary of homes, tents and direct services from the police and public works threat to destroy it.



Come today and help prepare. Come early tomorrow and stay all night. Check in the night before. We don't know when they will be coming but we will need everyone to stand with us and push back to RESIST the city's intervention. If you haven't already, text HOMESNOW to 797979 to stay up to date on alerts.



Share widely and bring all your folks.



Call the mayor's office and let them know how you feel about the city refusing to do anything to help its unhoused residents and going out of their way to stop folks who create solutions that offer dignity and respect : (510) 238-3141



The mayor's and the city administrator's egos have been bruised by our effective and bold solution.



Word from our city hall insiders is they are going all out with destroying The Village aka The Promise Land tomorrow. They are citing violations of municipal codes, lack of permits and regulations as the reason for destroying a sanctuary that houses 16 residents and providers hot meals, provisions, bathroom services, health services and safety to hundreds of Oakland's most vulnerable members.



THIS IS A CALL TO ACTION!



The housing crisis is more important than permits and regulations. The crisis is our permit. Our code is humanity.



All hands on deck to The Village aka The Promised Land. We have work to do to protect ourselves before the attack on this sanctuary. Please come to the land today located on MLK at 36 if you can to help us prepare for the vicious attack the mayor is planning for tomorrow.



And all hands on deck tomorrow morning 7am till 4 p.m. That is the window of time Public Works has to destroy the encampment. Tell your homies, tell your neighbors, tell your comrades, tell your friends, tell your families to come fill this park. If we can fill this park they can't take the land from the people. Now is the time for Action.



Oakland we have come so far in such a short amount of time. We have two brothers on this land who have joined this land so that they can have help to stay clean. They stopped doing drugs the day they walked on this land. We have hundreds of people who come here throughout the week to be fed, to be clothed, to get tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and bedding, to use our Wellness Clinic, to use the bathroom, to use the hand-washing station, and to just be somewhere safe where they can find peace of mind. We have 16 residents who currently live here who will be displaced back out on the streets and in the middle of a storm.



We need everyone here tomorrow 7:30 a.m. to fill this park with people. If we have this Park filled they can't do anything. Use this park like a park. Bring your blankets, bring your breakfast and lunches, come chill like we supposed to in a park.



And right now flood the mayor's office with phone calls. Tell her to stop the destruction of the village at Marcus Garvey / Grove Shafter Park 510-238-3141



Please share this post and please turn out tomorrow for the people.