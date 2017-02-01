top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 2/ 2/2017
SF Protest Against UBER-UBER, stop collaborating with Trump
Date Thursday February 02
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
1455 Market Street
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author(ACCE), Senior and Disability Action (SDA) an
2/2 SF Protest Against UBER-UBER, stop collaborating with Trump. 5pm to 6pm at 1455 Market Street at 11th

In December, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick joined President Trump's economic advisory council, along with other major corporations such as Tesla and Pepsi.

This decision comes after many years of UBER actively fighting against its employees rights
to collectively bargain and to "misclassify" drivers as contractors so the company can deny benefits such as paid leave and health care.

Last weekend, UBER undercut taxi drivers who were bravely striking against the Muslim ban and detention of immigrants at airports, just to make a bigger profit.

By partnering with Trump, Uber is collaborating with and enabling the most anti-immigrant and undemocratic policies we have ever seen in this country.

Join us Thursday to demand Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit President Trump's economic advisory council.

What: Uber, Stop collaborating with Trump Rally
Where: 1455 Market Street
When: Thursday Feb. 2nd
Time: 5-6pm

Event is sponsored by Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), Senior and Disability Action (SDA) and South of Market Community Action Network (SOMCAN).

For more information, call Tony at 415-374-5344

Tony Robles
tony(at)sdaction.org
