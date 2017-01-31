From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers | Womyn View other events for the week of 2/ 9/2017

Demand UBER Support Saudi Women Drivers! Date Thursday February 09 Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Location Details Uber Headquarters

1455 Market Street (near Van Ness Avenue)

San Francisco, California Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Michael Stone Email secapoc [at] earthlink.net



We will deliver a petition signed by over four thousand people insisting that Uber's CEO immediately and publicly call on Saudi Arabia to LIFT THE BAN ON WOMEN DRIVING!



FACT: Uber received $3.5 billion from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund -- the single largest investment ever made in a private company.



FACT: 80% of Uber's Saudi customers are women.



FACT: Saudi Arabia is the ONLY nation in the world in which women are NOT allowed to drive.



Uber is experiencing an avalanche of richly deserved bad press for various manifestations of corporate malfeasance! Help us increase the pressure!



PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION:

