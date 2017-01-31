top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers | Womyn View other events for the week of 2/ 9/2017
Demand UBER Support Saudi Women Drivers!
Date Thursday February 09
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Uber Headquarters
1455 Market Street (near Van Ness Avenue)
San Francisco, California
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMichael Stone
Emailsecapoc [at] earthlink.net
Help ratchet up the pressure on Uber! Join CODEPINK's protest at Uber's San Francisco headquarters to demand Uber immediately -- and publicly -- support the right of Saudi Arabian women to drive!

We will deliver a petition signed by over four thousand people insisting that Uber's CEO immediately and publicly call on Saudi Arabia to LIFT THE BAN ON WOMEN DRIVING!

FACT: Uber received $3.5 billion from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund -- the single largest investment ever made in a private company.

FACT: 80% of Uber's Saudi customers are women.

FACT: Saudi Arabia is the ONLY nation in the world in which women are NOT allowed to drive.

Uber is experiencing an avalanche of richly deserved bad press for various manifestations of corporate malfeasance! Help us increase the pressure!

PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION: http://www.codepink.org/uber
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6484854086...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 9:56 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code