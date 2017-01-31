|
Bay Area Teachers, Parents & Public Education Supporters Rally Against Trump Appointment of Betsy DeVos
Hundreds of teachers, parents and supporters of public education rallied in Oakland on January 31, 2017 against the appointment by Trump of Betsy DeVos
Hundreds of teachers, parents and supporters of public education rallied at the Oakland Federal Building on January 31, 2017 against the appointment of privatizer and voucher/charter supporter Betsy DeVos who Trump has appointed to be US Education Secretary. Participants and speakers charged that DeVos would destroy public education and had financial conflicts. She is a religious cultist who wants public funding for religious schools and wants vouchers to totally destroy public schools and education unions.
They also discussed the role of charters in re-segregating the schools and financial corruption and growing financial conflicts of interest as well as discrimination against disabled students.
Additional media:
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww1-24-17-ilwu10-and-uaw2865-walkout-and-ed-unions-charters-and-devos
https://youtu.be/X8496cw13EY
https://youtu.be/eF2Qm0tqJTs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8FTOf4Z6mA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-18RVbBsnas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZHTGQ9ubCM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUER2mOFzEU
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2017/01/28/the-telling-letter-betsy-devos-wrote-to-clarify-her-position-on-u-s-disabilities-law/?hpid=hp_hp-more-top-stories_as-devos-131pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.4176460d3e34
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/39222-betsy-devos-ethics-report-reveals-ties-to-student-debt-collection-firm
http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/25/betsy-devos-and-blackwater/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2017/01/21/democrats-reject-her-but-they-helped-pave-the-road-to-education-nominee-devos/?hpid=hp_hp-more-top-stories_no-name%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.51144fe1efdb
§Public Education Sold To Highest Bidder
Billionaire Buying Public Education
Placard about DeVos knowledge of education
Placard calling for dumping DeVos
Our children deserve better say protesters
Obama programs encouraged charters and privatization including appointment of Arnie Duncan, support for No Child Left Behind and Race To The Top. At hearings for DeVos, Elisabeth Warren also said she supported charter schools but not DeVos.
DeVos want vouchers to replace public education allow religious charters being funded by public funds around the country. There are already religious charter schools in California that are publicly funded including the Gulen Magnolia schools and Escondido Charter High School run by Dennis Snyder