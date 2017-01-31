top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
Bay Area Teachers, Parents & Public Education Supporters Rally Against Trump Appointment of Betsy DeVos
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 8:58 PM
Hundreds of teachers, parents and supporters of public education rallied in Oakland on January 31, 2017 against the appointment by Trump of Betsy DeVos
sm_devos_oakland_rally_crowd1-1-31-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of teachers, parents and supporters of public education rallied at the Oakland Federal Building on January 31, 2017 against the appointment of privatizer and voucher/charter supporter Betsy DeVos who Trump has appointed to be US Education Secretary. Participants and speakers charged that DeVos would destroy public education and had financial conflicts. She is a religious cultist who wants public funding for religious schools and wants vouchers to totally destroy public schools and education unions.
They also discussed the role of charters in re-segregating the schools and financial corruption and growing financial conflicts of interest as well as discrimination against disabled students.
Additional media:
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww1-24-17-ilwu10-and-uaw2865-walkout-and-ed-unions-charters-and-devos
https://youtu.be/X8496cw13EY
https://youtu.be/eF2Qm0tqJTs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8FTOf4Z6mA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-18RVbBsnas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZHTGQ9ubCM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUER2mOFzEU
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2017/01/28/the-telling-letter-betsy-devos-wrote-to-clarify-her-position-on-u-s-disabilities-law/?hpid=hp_hp-more-top-stories_as-devos-131pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.4176460d3e34
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/39222-betsy-devos-ethics-report-reveals-ties-to-student-debt-collection-firm
http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/25/betsy-devos-and-blackwater/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2017/01/21/democrats-reject-her-but-they-helped-pave-the-road-to-education-nominee-devos/?hpid=hp_hp-more-top-stories_no-name%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.51144fe1efdb
Production of WorkWeek Radio
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/7HTM0qtxqo4
§Public Education Sold To Highest Bidder
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 8:58 PM
sm_devos_oakland_public_ed_sold_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Billionaire Buying Public Education
https://youtu.be/7HTM0qtxqo4
§DeVos Devoid Of Education
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 8:58 PM
sm_devos_devoid_of_education.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Placard about DeVos knowledge of education
https://youtu.be/7HTM0qtxqo4
§Dump DeVos
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 8:58 PM
sm_devos_oakland_dump_devos.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Placard calling for dumping DeVos
https://youtu.be/7HTM0qtxqo4
§Our Children Deserve Better
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 8:58 PM
sm_devos_oakland_our_children_deserve_better1-31-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Our children deserve better say protesters
https://youtu.be/7HTM0qtxqo4
§Obama Program Supported Privatization
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 8:58 PM
sm_devos_oakland_obama_program.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Obama programs encouraged charters and privatization including appointment of Arnie Duncan, support for No Child Left Behind and Race To The Top. At hearings for DeVos, Elisabeth Warren also said she supported charter schools but not DeVos.
https://youtu.be/7HTM0qtxqo4
§DeVos Wants Vouchers
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 8:58 PM
sm_devos_oakland_voucher1-31-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
DeVos want vouchers to replace public education allow religious charters being funded by public funds around the country. There are already religious charter schools in California that are publicly funded including the Gulen Magnolia schools and Escondido Charter High School run by Dennis Snyder
https://youtu.be/7HTM0qtxqo4
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code