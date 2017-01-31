A conversation with Jackie Cabasso

Exec. Dir., Western States Legal Foundation

North America Coordinator, Mayors for Peace



There is no policy more fraught and diplomatically sensitive than nuclear weapons policy. At this very moment, the United States and Russia are locked in a nuclear embrace. Our collective fates — and those of the rest of the world — are entangled in a mesh of ballistic missiles, nuclear submarines, and strategic bombers. Together, the US and Russia control more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons.



The disarmament trajectory has stagnated since around the time of the New START treaty in 2010. And while there hasn’t been any real increase in stockpiles, the remaining US and Russian warheads are more than enough to cause unparalleled destruction to our world and its inhabitants. [Source: Plougshares Fund]



It is critically important for people to understand the continuity of US nuclear weapons programs and policies, and their central role in US “national security” planning that Trump and company are inheriting.



The forum really is a conversation. So come prepared to ask questions or share your opinions.



