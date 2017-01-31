February 11, 2017
12 - 2 PM
Palo Alto City Hall
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Stand with Standing Rock and join us in targeting multiple Green Snakes (banks) that fund the Black Snake (pipeline). This peaceful protest will involve a march through downtown Palo Alto of about 1.2 miles. Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring NoDAPL signs and banners and be ready to take group pictures in front of multiple banks that fund DAPL to the tune of over $2.6 billion.
********
Target the banks funding Dakota Access Pipeline and the Sheriff Departments that have been brutalizing peaceful water protectors. Click here to locate a target near you: https://nodaplsolidarity.org/targets/target-map/
Actions will appear on the map as they come in.