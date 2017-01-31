From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/11/2017

Stand with Standing Rock and join us in targeting multiple Green Snakes (banks) that fund the Black Snake (pipeline). This peaceful protest will involve a march through downtown Palo Alto of about 1.2 miles. Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring NoDAPL signs and banners and be ready to take group pictures in front of multiple banks that fund DAPL to the tune of over $2.6 billion.



Target the banks funding Dakota Access Pipeline and the Sheriff Departments that have been brutalizing peaceful water protectors. Click here to locate a target near you:

https://nodaplsolidarity.org/targets/target-map/



February 11, 201712 - 2 PMPalo Alto City Hall250 Hamilton AvePalo Alto, CA 94301Stand with Standing Rock and join us in targeting multiple Green Snakes (banks) that fund the Black Snake (pipeline). This peaceful protest will involve a march through downtown Palo Alto of about 1.2 miles. Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring NoDAPL signs and banners and be ready to take group pictures in front of multiple banks that fund DAPL to the tune of over $2.6 billion.********Target the banks funding Dakota Access Pipeline and the Sheriff Departments that have been brutalizing peaceful water protectors. Click here to locate a target near you:Actions will appear on the map as they come in.

