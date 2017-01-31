top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Defund DAPL Rally and March in Palo Alto
Date Saturday February 11
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Palo Alto City Hall
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author#NoDAPL
February 11, 2017
12 - 2 PM

Palo Alto City Hall
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Stand with Standing Rock and join us in targeting multiple Green Snakes (banks) that fund the Black Snake (pipeline). This peaceful protest will involve a march through downtown Palo Alto of about 1.2 miles. Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring NoDAPL signs and banners and be ready to take group pictures in front of multiple banks that fund DAPL to the tune of over $2.6 billion.

********

Target the banks funding Dakota Access Pipeline and the Sheriff Departments that have been brutalizing peaceful water protectors. Click here to locate a target near you:
https://nodaplsolidarity.org/targets/target-map/

Actions will appear on the map as they come in.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 5:21 PM
Add Your Comments
