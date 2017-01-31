From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Protest Against the Muslim Ban: UC Santa Cruz
|
Date
|
Thursday February 02
|
Time
|
9:00 AM
-
12:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|No Ban No Wall
|
We will gather at Quarry Plaza this Thursday to fight against Islamophobia and against the Muslim Ban. We will fight for respect for Muslims all over the world, we will fight for our Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Libyan, Somalian, Sudanese and Yemeni sisters and brothers to be able to be in the U.S., we will stand up together against the hateful rhetoric and policies that Trump and his administration are putting forth. Come by Quarry Plaza this Thursday and have your voice heard and stand in solidarity against the Muslim Ban!
