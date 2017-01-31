top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/ 2/2017
Protest Against the Muslim Ban: UC Santa Cruz
Date Thursday February 02
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo Ban No Wall
We will gather at Quarry Plaza this Thursday to fight against Islamophobia and against the Muslim Ban. We will fight for respect for Muslims all over the world, we will fight for our Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Libyan, Somalian, Sudanese and Yemeni sisters and brothers to be able to be in the U.S., we will stand up together against the hateful rhetoric and policies that Trump and his administration are putting forth. Come by Quarry Plaza this Thursday and have your voice heard and stand in solidarity against the Muslim Ban!

Spread the word, invite your friends :)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1376052900...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 4:29 PM
by No Ban No Wall Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 4:29 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1376052900...
