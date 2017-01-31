top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/ 4/2017
NoBanNoWall SF
Date Saturday February 04
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
UN Plaza, Civic Center Station, San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNoBanNoWall
Join the Resistance Against Donald Trump's racist and exclusionary Executive Orders. We will not allow our country to be divided by hate and religious persecution. Join us in sharing your immigration stories and standing in solidarity with all our brothers and sisters. Immigrants Make America Great. We stand with our undocumented brothers and sisters. We stand with our refugee brothers and sisters. We stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters. This event is peaceful and inclusive and will not tolerate any violence or hate speech. Please contact the administrators if you'd like to speak or perform.
sm_no_ban_no_wall_san_francisco_february_4_2017.jpg
original image (828x316)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1860032590...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 1:38 PM
