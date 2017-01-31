From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
NoBanNoWall SF
|
Date
|
Saturday February 04
|
Time
|
3:00 PM
-
6:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
UN Plaza, Civic Center Station, San Francisco, CA 94102
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|NoBanNoWall
|
Join the Resistance Against Donald Trump's racist and exclusionary Executive Orders. We will not allow our country to be divided by hate and religious persecution. Join us in sharing your immigration stories and standing in solidarity with all our brothers and sisters. Immigrants Make America Great. We stand with our undocumented brothers and sisters. We stand with our refugee brothers and sisters. We stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters. This event is peaceful and inclusive and will not tolerate any violence or hate speech. Please contact the administrators if you'd like to speak or perform.
