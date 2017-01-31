From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 3/17/2017

Borders and Identity: 2017 Earl and Boswell Lectures
Date Friday March 17
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

2401 Le Conte Ave

Berkeley, CA 94709 Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Pacific School of Religion



Vargas’ lecture is part of Borders and Identity, the 2017 Earl Lectures in partnership with the Boswell Lectures. Halfway through the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, Borders and Identity will explore how migration across all kinds of borders—both physical and metaphorical—is reshaping our understanding of identity across boundaries of race, culture, religion, gender identity, and nationality.



The conference is an engaging weekend of workshops, worship, direct action, and community building, hosted by Pacific School of Religion and the Center for LGBTQ and Gender Studies in Religion.



Space is limited, so please register here:

