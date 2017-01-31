Jose Antonio Vargas, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, filmmaker, immigration activist, and founder of Define American, will deliver a free keynote address on Friday, March 17 at 6:30pm.
Vargas’ lecture is part of Borders and Identity, the 2017 Earl Lectures in partnership with the Boswell Lectures. Halfway through the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, Borders and Identity will explore how migration across all kinds of borders—both physical and metaphorical—is reshaping our understanding of identity across boundaries of race, culture, religion, gender identity, and nationality.
The conference is an engaging weekend of workshops, worship, direct action, and community building, hosted by Pacific School of Religion and the Center for LGBTQ and Gender Studies in Religion.
Space is limited, so please register here: http://www.psr.edu/earl-17