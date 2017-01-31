top
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 3/17/2017
Borders and Identity: 2017 Earl and Boswell Lectures
Date Friday March 17
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Zaytuna College
2401 Le Conte Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPacific School of Religion
Jose Antonio Vargas, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, filmmaker, immigration activist, and founder of Define American, will deliver a free keynote address on Friday, March 17 at 6:30pm.

Vargas’ lecture is part of Borders and Identity, the 2017 Earl Lectures in partnership with the Boswell Lectures. Halfway through the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, Borders and Identity will explore how migration across all kinds of borders—both physical and metaphorical—is reshaping our understanding of identity across boundaries of race, culture, religion, gender identity, and nationality.

The conference is an engaging weekend of workshops, worship, direct action, and community building, hosted by Pacific School of Religion and the Center for LGBTQ and Gender Studies in Religion.

Space is limited, so please register here: http://www.psr.edu/earl-17
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 11:57 AM
