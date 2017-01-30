top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Solidarity With Those Gentrified Out Of 1919 Market Street
by Gay Shame
Monday Jan 30th, 2017 11:10 PM
Danny Haber, the monstrous real estate speculator who makes cash off ruining people lives and stealing their homes, bought the building and evicted its tenants.
danny-haber-kills.jpg
From The West Bank To West Oakland: Danny Haber Kills

Submitted to It’s Going Down

Gay Shame dropped a banner last night in solidarity with those gentrified out of 1919 Market St. in Oakland. Danny Haber, the monstrous real estate speculator who makes cash off ruining people lives and stealing their homes, bought the building and evicted its tenants. One of his many other gross side-hustles is flipping Single Resident Occupancy (SRO) hotels like the Hotel Travelers on 11th St., turning them into “tech dorms” for brogrammers and Beckys-who-techie. He pushes low-income people out and brings the young white millionaire$ in. He’s such an unabashed colonist he even named his business “The Negev” after an area of southern Israel.

See? We aint kidding…

xo,

Mary

GAY SHAME is a Virus in the System. We are committed to a trans/queer extravaganza that brings direct action to spectacular levels of confrontation. We work collectively outside deceptive non-profit models to fight white supremacy, capitalism, cops, ableism, settler-colonialism and all forms of domination. Liberals think we are frivolous decorations and mainstream gays want us gone, so we know they are both enemies of radical liberation. Together we instigates, irritates, and agitates, to build cultures of resistance.
Add Your Comments
