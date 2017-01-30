From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services Solidarity With Those Gentrified Out Of 1919 Market Street by Gay Shame

Monday Jan 30th, 2017 11:10 PM Danny Haber, the monstrous real estate speculator who makes cash off ruining people lives and stealing their homes, bought the building and evicted its tenants.





Gay Shame dropped a banner last night in solidarity with those gentrified out of 1919 Market St. in Oakland. Danny Haber, the monstrous real estate speculator who makes cash off ruining people lives and stealing their homes, bought the building and evicted its tenants. One of his many other gross side-hustles is flipping Single Resident Occupancy (SRO) hotels like the Hotel Travelers on 11th St., turning them into “tech dorms” for brogrammers and Beckys-who-techie. He pushes low-income people out and brings the young white millionaire$ in. He’s such an unabashed colonist he even named his business “The Negev” after an area of southern Israel.



See? We aint kidding…



xo,



Mary



