From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/31/2017
Still Pushing On---Freedom Sleepers Back Again at City Hall Tuesday for 82nd Tuesday
Date Tuesday January 31
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 AM
Location Details
On the sacred turf ot the City Hall courtyard itself as well as along the cement sidewalks of Center St. from Tuesday night to Wednesday mid-morning.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry (story by Norse)
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone575-770--3377
DROP IN ON THE SHITTY COUNCIL
The new "people friendly" Councilmembers (Krohn and Brown) still decline to announce their office hours or meeting times. Niroyan, Terrazas, and Chase have responded--but only Chase has regular office hours (Monday 10-12:30 pm). The first two will meet "by appointment"; Chase suggests the same. It's not clear if the real power in town, City Manager Martin Bernal, has "office hours" or will even agree to meet by appointment.

However Freedom Sleeper supporters may remember that Councilmembers and Manager alike do have offices that are--supposedly--accessible to the public that is a building near the City Council chambers.

The employees and officials have their own special bathroom(s), which may account for why they have felt so free in the past to lock the public bathrooms adjacent to City Council, even during early daytime hours when they are supposed to be open.

Some have suggested this is particularly likely on mornings when the Freedom Sleepers are awakening, tired, soggy, and groggy from midnight SCPD rousts, morning ranger harassment. and drenching rain, compliments of being driven from under the eaves of buildings.

ARM THE HOMELESS WITH VIDEO
Interested supporters are invited to bring their video devices down to the Freedom SleepOut--Wednesday morning if you can't make the overnight sleepout--to give power-amped park officials a wider You-Tube audience for their "you're homeless and can't be here" activities.

TRASH PICK-UPS AND SERVICES FOR AN OAKLAND ENCAMPMENT
Citations, property confiscations, and move-alongs for the Santa Cruz homeless. While the Oakland City Council's assistance to homeless encampments may be limited, it's definite. They are still flying the fantasy that they'll move even a small number into housing by the end of March, but as with most "plans to end homelessness", most of the funding goes to the poverty pimps, consultants, talkers, and entrepreneurs.

Still even the limited start acknowledges that even the fearsome heroin-using population will serve by hook or crook. It's better to acknowledge reality than to deny it. With all the Housing First! chatter of the last few years (indicating get housing before worrying about drug or alcohol use), perhaps it's time for Encampments First!--in the absence of housing.

Though it's the usual splashy in-your-face sensationalist "drug users" headlines, still there's some interesting information at http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Oakland-s-aid-to-homeless-camps-reveals-extent-10891626.php?cmpid=gatehp And a lesson there for Santa Cruz--both economic and moral.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED TO EXAMINE PUBLIC RECORDS
After many months, the SCPD has finally agreed to cough up records that would clarify the breadth of class profiling, discrimination, and impact that cops have had on the poor outside. It would also make clear the extent of racial profiling--where and if that is happening. Poring over the citations requires a commitment of time and energy in the bowels of the police station. HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) is on the lookout for volunteers. Call 423-4833; come to the HUFF Wednesday 11 AM meeting at the Sub Rosa Cafe at 703 Pacific, or e-mail rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com

For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/freedomsle...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 30th, 2017 11:04 PM
