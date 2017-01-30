Join us for a direct action in Monterey!



Invite friends, bring signs and show up to stand against hate!



Come support our brothers and sisters who are being discriminated against!



We will not sit idly as people are turned away from entering this country due to the discriminatory Executive Orders!



Join us as we observe, rally, and protest to let Department of Homeland Security and this state know that we are watching, and to let those who are attempting entry know that THE PEOPLE WELCOME THEM!!



#nobannowall #redefinesecurity





OUR MESSAGE:



- We the People, welcome all Muslims, immigrants, refugees and those who have been subjected to Trump's discriminatory Executive Orders.



- We demand that Customs & Border Protection (CBP) release the information of those who are being detained and turned away. They have names, families, and people who love and care for them.

