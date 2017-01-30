We need the community's support to defend The Village and demand that the city stop interfering! The city has nurtured the housing crisis by prioritizing developers and gentrifiers and we are taking a stand to save this place! Share this event and invite your folks!



A network of Oakland community members, both unhoused and homeful, took over Marcus Garvey Park, a public plot of land at 36th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in West Oakland, moving in small homes, a hot shower, a healing clinic, and other services — declaring The Village a people’s encampment for those who need housing and basic needs and services.



We are demonstrating our power to provide what the city cannot to its most vulnerable residents. After continuous police harassment, DPW is now threatening to evict residents who were finally given an opportunity to have safe, consistent housing. We need everyone to come to TUESDAY's CITY COUNCIL MEETING to show their support for The Village and to tell the city to BACK OFF!



They want to destroy people's homes and property, uproot the edible garden, take away the public bathroom we had to provide due to their lack of caring and send people back out into the rain and we need to let them know we will not stand for it! Now is the time to push back. Fill the meeting, make a ruckus and come to The Village on Thursday to defend public land being used to benefit the entire community.



Are you an Oakland resident? Contact your local supervisor today and let them know what you think.



---



Pubic works posted a notice at The Village on Monday, January 30 saying they will clear everything out of Marcus Garvey park on Thursday, February 2.



Everyone head to city hall on Tuesday to tell city council to back the fuck off.



#HomelessnessIsNotACrime

