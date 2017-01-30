top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 2/ 1/2017
No Milo at UC Berkeley: Resistance Dance Party!
Date Wednesday February 01
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Sproul Plaza
Berkeley, California 94720
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorYour Friends
Against the rhetoric of neo-Nazi alt-right demagogues like Milo Yiannopolous?

Want to detract from the hate-laden speech he's going to give in the Student Union this Wednesday at 8pm?

Celebrate the resilience, power, and sexy dance moves of our queer, POC, immigrant, undocumented, Muslim, feminist, trans and non-binary student communities with a yuuuge DANCE PARTY and POTLUCK outside MLK Student Union to detract from Milo’s talk!

We bring: snacks, music, good vibes
You bring: your friends, your musical instruments, signs, snacks to donate, and dancin’ moves!

MORE INFO:
Ticket-holders for Milo's talk will be admitted to the Student Union beginning at 7pm. Milo will go onstage at 8, and speak until approx. 9:30. He will then take questions for half an hour. OUR GOAL is to disarm and detract before and during the event with very loud music and an epic dance party! STAND UP and GET DOWN with us!
sm_queer-dance-party-mike-pence-house.jpg
original image (2198x1054)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7709301563...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 30th, 2017 6:16 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
