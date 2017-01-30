top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Salsa Sunday with the Coalition on Homelessness
Date Sunday February 12
Time 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
El Rio
3158 Mission St, San Francisco, California 94110
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorLesley Haddock
Emaildevelopment [at] cohsf.org
Join us for Salsa Sunday, the longest running live salsa dance party in SF! Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to indulge in some of the best Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia bands from the bay area!

3p door / $8 before 4p and $10 after
Bands play from 4-8p.

We need 50 people to come and check in at the front to let them know they are here with our organization in order to get the money, so please sign in when you arrive!

Proceeds benefit the Coalition on Homelessness, a local organization working to end poverty and homelessness in San Francisco. We use a grassroots organizing model that supports the role of homeless folks in creating structural changes to our city that make lasting impacts on their lives. We also publish the Street Sheet newspaper.
