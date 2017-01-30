Join us for Salsa Sunday, the longest running live salsa dance party in SF! Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to indulge in some of the best Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia bands from the bay area!



3p door / $8 before 4p and $10 after

Bands play from 4-8p.



We need 50 people to come and check in at the front to let them know they are here with our organization in order to get the money, so please sign in when you arrive!



Proceeds benefit the Coalition on Homelessness, a local organization working to end poverty and homelessness in San Francisco. We use a grassroots organizing model that supports the role of homeless folks in creating structural changes to our city that make lasting impacts on their lives. We also publish the Street Sheet newspaper.



