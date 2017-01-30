From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/31/2017

100 Bears Unite Against DeVos #ResistTrumpTuesdays Date Tuesday January 31 Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Location Details Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building

1301 Clay Street, Oakland, California 94612 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Bay Rising and Bay Resistance



Bay Area families and teachers are gathering on Tuesday, January 31st to oppose the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education. During her confirmation hearing, DeVos revealed her extreme lack of knowledge about public education, saying students and teachers should be armed against bears. She's also a multi-billionaire with many financial conflicts of interest.



DeVos’ policy of moving public funding into private schools and charter corporations has led to the destruction of public education in Michigan and will now hurt schools nationwide. It's not the grizzly bears we should be worried about when it comes to our schools and children; it's the corporate interest and disregard for public education that DeVos represents!



Join us alongside three hundred cities across the country to oppose this terrible Trump nomination. And BYOB: pls bring your own bears (your kids' favorite teddy bears, that last year's Halloween costume, old Cal gears, be creative)! We'll line up them up, visualizing our resistance to DeVos' hundred conflicts of interest.



11am set up starts and then press conference at 12pm.



The event is organized by Bay Resistance, a powerful new network of almost 40 organizations representing immigrant rights, Muslim communities, environmental justice, labor, women's rights and more, uniting to resist Trump. Contact



