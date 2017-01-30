top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/31/2017
100 Bears Unite Against DeVos #ResistTrumpTuesdays
Date Tuesday January 31
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building
1301 Clay Street, Oakland, California 94612
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBay Rising and Bay Resistance
BEARS UNITE!

Bay Area families and teachers are gathering on Tuesday, January 31st to oppose the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education. During her confirmation hearing, DeVos revealed her extreme lack of knowledge about public education, saying students and teachers should be armed against bears. She's also a multi-billionaire with many financial conflicts of interest.

DeVos’ policy of moving public funding into private schools and charter corporations has led to the destruction of public education in Michigan and will now hurt schools nationwide. It's not the grizzly bears we should be worried about when it comes to our schools and children; it's the corporate interest and disregard for public education that DeVos represents!

Join us alongside three hundred cities across the country to oppose this terrible Trump nomination. And BYOB: pls bring your own bears (your kids' favorite teddy bears, that last year's Halloween costume, old Cal gears, be creative)! We'll line up them up, visualizing our resistance to DeVos' hundred conflicts of interest.

11am set up starts and then press conference at 12pm.

The event is organized by Bay Resistance, a powerful new network of almost 40 organizations representing immigrant rights, Muslim communities, environmental justice, labor, women's rights and more, uniting to resist Trump. Contact info [at] bayrising.org for more info.

#ResistTrumpTuesdays
sm_betsy-devos-resist-trump-tuesdays.jpg
original image (576x553)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1834150456...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 30th, 2017 1:38 PM
Add Your Comments
