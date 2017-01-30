From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Indymedia | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 2/ 4/2017

Dispatches from the War Zone - Presentation Date Saturday February 04 Time 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Location Details Denny’s restaurant at Blackstone and Divisadero in Fresno. Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Mike Rhodes Email mikerhodes [at] comcast.net Phone 5599784502



About the author and book:



Mike Rhodes is the author of Dispatches from the War Zone, homelessness in Fresno from 2002 – 2015. His extensive coverage of this issue, as editor of the Community Alliance newspaper, defended homeless people’s human rights and led to significant changes in public policy.



Rhodes was a key organizer in a 2006 class action lawsuit by the homeless against the City of Fresno. The $2.3 million settlement forced the city to stop bulldozing homeless encampments and compensated the homeless for their losses.



The ongoing coverage has exposed public corruption, identified the homeless issue as a vital concern in the community and highlighted alternative projects that provide the homeless with the dignity and respect they deserve.



After leaving the Community Alliance newspaper, Rhodes wrote Dispatches from the War Zone. For more information, see

