Dispatches from the War Zone - Presentation
Date Saturday February 04
Time 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Location Details
Denny’s restaurant at Blackstone and Divisadero in Fresno.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMike Rhodes
Emailmikerhodes [at] comcast.net
Phone5599784502
The next book reading/presentation about Dispatches from the War Zone will be on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 9 a.m. This event will take place at the Kennedy Club in Fresno at the Denny’s restaurant at Blackstone and Divisadero.

About the author and book:

Mike Rhodes is the author of Dispatches from the War Zone, homelessness in Fresno from 2002 – 2015. His extensive coverage of this issue, as editor of the Community Alliance newspaper, defended homeless people’s human rights and led to significant changes in public policy.

Rhodes was a key organizer in a 2006 class action lawsuit by the homeless against the City of Fresno. The $2.3 million settlement forced the city to stop bulldozing homeless encampments and compensated the homeless for their losses.

The ongoing coverage has exposed public corruption, identified the homeless issue as a vital concern in the community and highlighted alternative projects that provide the homeless with the dignity and respect they deserve.

After leaving the Community Alliance newspaper, Rhodes wrote Dispatches from the War Zone. For more information, see http://www.mikerhodes.us
For more event information:
http://www.mikerhodes.us
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 30th, 2017 1:08 PM
