Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Presser at Feinstein's SF Home: Stop Sessions
Date
Sunday January 29
Time
3:00 PM
4:00 PM
Location Details
Sen. Feinstein's home
2470 Lyon Street, at Vallejo
Event Type
Press Conference
|Michael Petrelis
Presser at Feinstein's SF Home: 1/29, 3 pm: Stop Sessions!
With California's senior Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein, potentially voting for Pres. Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions, the following event is announced for this weekend:
What: Progressive Press Conference
When: Sunday, January 29
Time: 3:00 pm
Where: Sen. Feinstein's residence
Location: 2470 Lyon Street, near Vallejo Street, San Francisco
We have a simple and powerful message for Sen. Feinstein: Vote against Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General.
Feinstein is sitting on the fence regarding this nightmare nominee to be the nation's top law enforcement official, which we find unacceptable.
She has already crossed the aisle to vote in favor of Trump's CIA director this week.
She must represent unwavering San Francisco and blue state California values and also twist the arms of fellow Democrats and moderate Republicans to stop Sessions.
The earliest she may vote on the Sessions nomination is Tuesday. All activists concerned that Feinstein is not adequately putting forward strong resistance to the Trump agenda are asked to join us.
This protest is being organized by human rights and democracy community organizers Ben Becker and Michael Petrelis.
