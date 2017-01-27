From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Racial Justice
|
Cracking the Codes
|
Date
|
Thursday February 16
|
Time
|
6:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History
705 Front Street
Santa Cruz, CA
|
Event Type
|
Screening
|Organizer/Author
|SURJ SC/SCCCCOR
|
"Cracking the Codes" The System of Racial Inequality will be screened as part of a community dialogue and conversation on race. This event is free and open to the public.
