Pics and video from Women's March in San Francisco
Photos from the Women's March that was held in San Francisco on Saturday January 21st 2017.
original image (1600x899)
I feel their were at least a 100,000 people who showed up to march.
§The first action that day occurred in front of Uber or the Army Corp of engineers buildin
The statue in the photo is a part of that monument. I captured the part of that monument that has a missionary, a Native American and a vaquero.
original image (1067x1600)
Download Video (26.7mb)
Video from the Women's March.