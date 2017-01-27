top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$61.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Womyn
Pics and video from Women's March in San Francisco
by D. Boyer
Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
Photos from the Women's March that was held in San Francisco on Saturday January 21st 2017.
sm_img_0240.jpg
original image (1600x899)
I feel their were at least a 100,000 people who showed up to march.
§The first action that day occurred in front of Uber or the Army Corp of engineers buildin
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0128.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§We The People
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0169.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§The statue in the background is a part of the Pioneer Monument
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0183.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
The statue in the photo is a part of that monument. I captured the part of that monument that has a missionary, a Native American and a vaquero.
§The Constitution protects us?
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0197.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Many banners at that march.
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0204.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Femmes Against Fascim
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0230.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§A San Francisco moment that is historical in nature
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0261.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Jesus Loves High 5's.
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0274.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
§Our evil doers.
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0305.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§The outfits, costumes and signs were very good.
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0290.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Do not forget about the sex workers.
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0357.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Signage
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0362.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Mother by Choice
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0414.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Protect Planned Parenthood
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0387.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Rise Up.
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 8:02 AM
sm_img_0508.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Video from Women's March
by D. Boyer Friday Jan 27th, 2017 9:29 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (26.7mb)
Video from the Women's March.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code