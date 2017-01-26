top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Levi Eagle Feather and Locals on Standing Rock
Date Thursday February 02
Time 6:15 PM - 9:15 PM
Location Details
Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange
1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPauline
350.org and WILPF are pleased to host Levi Eagle Feather from the Standing Rock Lakota Sioux, presenting not only the motivation behind Standing Rock, events there and plans for moving forward, but the Lakota traditions and lifestyle that honors the earth and indeed is the way forward. His presentation is a powerful mix of the history of resistance and the message of Standing Rock which replaces the bows and arrows of the past with prayer and peaceful protest.

We've also invited locals who went to Standing Rock to talk about their experiences there.

Note: Optional potluck 6:20pm - Main event 7pm

Information & RSVP:
Please contact: paulineseales120 [at] gmail.com, rsolick [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 5:45 PM
Add Your Comments
