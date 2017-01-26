



Speakers:

Hector Barajas (Deported US Veterans)

Yolanda Varona (Deported Dreamer Moms USA)

Karen Mallory (Community Organizer and Immigration Attorney)

Ernestina Saldaña (Convener, Sanctuary Santa Cruz)



Invoking the spirit of Sanctuary: Rev. James Weller (Convener of the Progressive Christian Forum and member, Peace United Church of Christ Sanctuary Committee); Deacon Warren Hoy (Director of Social Justice Ministries Catholic Diocese of Monterey)



Our response: Randa Solick, Sanctuary Santa Cruz Emergency Assistance Team



Moderator: Paul Johnston, UCSC Department of Sociology



The event is free but donations will be solicited.



Further information (831) 222-0170



Download Flyer:



original image (3172x1322)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1828230804...