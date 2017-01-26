“In the aftermath of the Trump inauguration, we call upon the spirit of sanctuary in our community to help us establish a compassionate fund for emergency assistance to families affected by ICE detention and deportation.” -Emergency Assistance Team
Speakers:
Hector Barajas (Deported US Veterans)
Yolanda Varona (Deported Dreamer Moms USA)
Karen Mallory (Community Organizer and Immigration Attorney)
Ernestina Saldaña (Convener, Sanctuary Santa Cruz)
Invoking the spirit of Sanctuary: Rev. James Weller (Convener of the Progressive Christian Forum and member, Peace United Church of Christ Sanctuary Committee); Deacon Warren Hoy (Director of Social Justice Ministries Catholic Diocese of Monterey)
Our response: Randa Solick, Sanctuary Santa Cruz Emergency Assistance Team
Moderator: Paul Johnston, UCSC Department of Sociology
The event is free but donations will be solicited.
Further information (831) 222-0170 pdc.solidarity.sanctuary [at] gmail.com
Download Flyer: https://santuario2017.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/borderwounds.pdf
Take the bus: 71, 69W. http://www.scmtd.com/en/