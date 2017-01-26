top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$61.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 1/29/2017
Border Wounds: The Impact of Deportation on Immigrant Families
Date Sunday January 29
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Resurrection Catholic Community
7600 Soquel Dr, Aptos, California 95003
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSanctuary Santa Cruz
“In the aftermath of the Trump inauguration, we call upon the spirit of sanctuary in our community to help us establish a compassionate fund for emergency assistance to families affected by ICE detention and deportation.” -Emergency Assistance Team

Speakers:
Hector Barajas (Deported US Veterans)
Yolanda Varona (Deported Dreamer Moms USA)
Karen Mallory (Community Organizer and Immigration Attorney)
Ernestina Saldaña (Convener, Sanctuary Santa Cruz)

Invoking the spirit of Sanctuary: Rev. James Weller (Convener of the Progressive Christian Forum and member, Peace United Church of Christ Sanctuary Committee); Deacon Warren Hoy (Director of Social Justice Ministries Catholic Diocese of Monterey)

Our response: Randa Solick, Sanctuary Santa Cruz Emergency Assistance Team

Moderator: Paul Johnston, UCSC Department of Sociology

The event is free but donations will be solicited.

Further information (831) 222-0170 pdc.solidarity.sanctuary [at] gmail.com

Download Flyer: https://santuario2017.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/borderwounds.pdf

Take the bus: 71, 69W. http://www.scmtd.com/en/
sm_border-wounds.jpg
original image (3172x1322)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1828230804...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 5:38 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code